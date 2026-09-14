WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Sopchoppy is preserving its history through art, with 3 new installations created by local artists and businesses now on display around the city.

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Sopchoppy uses local art to preserve the city's history, from a welcome sign to a 1920s diorama

The installations — a welcome sign, a mural of a historic train, and a diorama of Sopchoppy in the 1920s — were commissioned by locals from Sopchoppy and Wakulla County, with the goal of keeping the city's unique history alive for residents and visitors alike.

Nancy Paul, a community volunteer, said the project was a natural fit for the area's homegrown talent.

"The local artists have designed the T-shirts for worm grunting and other festivals for the 20 something years that worm grunting has been in existence. So it was only natural that somebody from here could recognize all the beautiful things, including the historic architecture about our little town," Paul said.

Depot Curator Nelson Martin emphasized why preserving this history matters.

"Sopchoppy has amazing history for a little town, and I think people really appreciate its independence and uniqueness," Martin said.

She added that the installations serve an important purpose for future generations.

"It represents the history of the railroad, the history of the industries here. They're gone. Since they're gone, they won't be coming back. So if we don't preserve it for young people and visitors, last Saturday at the depot, we had amazing visitors in the depot and around the depot, that had never been there," Paul said.

The mural, located on the side of the depot, depicts a Decapod train from 1824 — the locomotive on the railway that ran through Sopchoppy is known for. It replaces a previous mural that had been damaged by sun exposure.

Martin and his brother are also building a diorama of Sopchoppy as it appeared in the 1920s, using historical images of the city to ensure accuracy.

"There was a spur line coming from the depot that went over to the sawmill, pretty big industry in town, and so we've got that displayed over here, represented in numerous businesses and churches, and so it's going to help people to visualize," Martin said.

The welcome sign was designed by Rachell Mathis, a 5th generation Sopchoppy native who has designed many of the Worm Gruntin' Festival T-shirts. In a statement, Mathis said the project was personal.

Being able to collaborate on this project was special to me because I am a 5th generation Sopchoppy native. The buildings depicted in the art hold a lot of fond childhood memories for me, personally and I'm sure many others feel the same way. It was important to create something the town would be proud of and the positive feedback is a good indication that I was successful at achieving that. I'm just happy everyone is enjoying the art, and I hope it continues to bring joy to those that know the history of Sopchoppy. Rachell Mathis

Brianna Miley, the Owner of Sign by Bri, also sent a statement showing her appreciation for being a part of this.

“J.R., myself and the installation team here at SignsByBri.com are elated to have been part of creating the new Sopchoppy welcome sign. The artwork was completed by Rachell Mathis, a wonderfully talented local artist.



This sign will welcome both visitors to the unique yearly festivals and also welcome friends & family home making it much more than just another project for us.



Our community partners with us to create commercial signage, billboards, wall murals for Eden Springs and its affiliates, graduation signs for WCSB and LCSB, large format printing for WCSO and we also assist with fundraisers.



It means a great deal to me to see our business partners grow since 1996. If we can help them grow their business then their family can flourish, they can take time to enjoy time together and enjoy this beautiful world, and in turn have an opportunity to give back to their community.



Philippians 2:4” Brianna Miley

The city, the depot, and Discover Sopchoppy made it a priority to feature local artists and small businesses — including Signs by Bri and Wakulla Sign — to bring the installations to life.

The welcome sign and the train mural are currently on display. The diorama is partially viewable but is expected to be completely finished by the end of the year.

The depot is open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and during festivals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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