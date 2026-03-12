Shadeville Elementary students dance their way to raising money for school programs and a new playground

Shadeville Elementary School in Crawfordville is holding its annual spring fundraiser, with a goal of raising $20,000 to support student learning programs and new playground equipment.

This year's fundraiser swapped the usual Fun Run for a Dance Fit event after weather prevented the traditional outdoor activity. Students took to the dance floor, busting out trending moves with friends while raising money for their school.

Timothy Wheeler, Principal at Shadeville Elementary, said the funds raised each year go directly back to students in meaningful ways.

"We've gotten several different things. We've actually done some stuff on the school site, expanding some areas. Like outside on our bus ramp, we have some large curtains that we now use to keep the sun off the kids, and we have, so they can get outside more," Wheeler explained. "We've used the Discovery Ed in years past with this money as well, because it's a yearly contract with that company. So, it's always money that goes right back to the students."

This year, the money raised will go toward continued use of the Discovery Ed learning platform and new swing sets for the playground.

Wheeler said Discovery Ed is especially popular with fifth-grade science teachers because of the way it reaches students with different learning styles.

"Our fifth grade science teachers love it, because it gives the students that hands-on experience with a video and audio. So, that students can not only see what they're learning, but then they can be hands-on within the program," Wheeler said. "So, it breaks it all down for all the different learning styles there are. And it's just an extra thing to supplement what they're already teaching them, but it gives different perspectives. So, that it's hitting all students and their learning needs."

Students said they enjoyed the switch to the Dance Fit format and were happy to take part in supporting their school.

"We got to do a bunch of trendy dances that have been online. We got to have fun with our friends, just dancing, having a good time," fifth grader Cyrus Coleman said.

Fifth grader Evie Rummel said the event was enjoyable for those who joined in.

"If you were actually participating, I think it'd be very fun," Rummel said.

Students also expressed pride in contributing to their school community, with one noting the fundraiser accepts donations through mybooster.com.

"I think it's really good that we get to help our school. I love the fact that I get out to participate in helping by donating to mybooster.com," the student said.

Wheeler said he appreciates the support from families and the community each year. While the fundraiser wrapped up on March 12, he said bringing fun into education at Shadeville Elementary is something that continues year-round.

