WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Panacea Annual Blue Crab Festival returns September 26 for its 49th year, bringing vendors, live music, seafood, and activities for all ages to Woolley Park and downtown Panacea.

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Panacea Blue Crab Festival returns for its 49th year with parade, live music and seafood

Festival gates open at 10:30 a.m., with the Blue Crab Parade kicking off at 10 a.m. along Coastal Highway.

Admission is $3. Children 12 and younger are free.

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