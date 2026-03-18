ON THE ROAD: Why local filmmakers say Wakulla County is a hidden gem for capturing Florida on film

Wakulla County has long been a backdrop for major motion pictures, and local filmmakers say the area continues to offer something new every time they pick up a camera.

From sweeping natural scenery to historic sites, Wakulla County provides a variety of visual settings that appeal to filmmakers working across different styles and genres.

Sammy Tedder, a Sopchoppy local, recently produced a film called "River Obscura: Secrets of a Black Water River." He said the area offers an abundance of material for anyone willing to take the time to look.

"Well, it's just, there's so much here, there's so many things to film, if you just slow down and look. And I'm trying to document it the way it is, or has been," Tedder said. "I started about 10 years ago, producing films about the Sopchoppy area. And so, things are rapidly changing with population growth. And so, I'm trying to show people what was here during this time period."

Other filmmakers, ABC 27's Serena Davanzo, spoke to agree with Tedder, saying that every time they go out to film, there is something new for them to discover.

One of those spots is the Lodge at Wakulla Springs. ABC 27 will be holding a listening session at the Lodge from 1:00-3:00 p.m. for our ON THE ROAD coverage. Come out and let us know what's happening in your neighborhood.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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