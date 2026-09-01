New traffic signal at Spring Creek Highway and MLK Memorial Road activates in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Drivers along Spring Creek Highway in Wakulla County will encounter a new traffic pattern beginning Tuesday, September 1st, as a new traffic signal at the intersection of Spring Creek Highway and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road becomes active.

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New traffic signal at Spring Creek Highway and MLK Memorial Road activates Sept. 1 in Wakulla County

The intersection will now operate as a 4-way stoplight. Drivers traveling along Spring Creek Highway will be required to stop for the signal rather than passing through the intersection as they did before.

Neighbor Jim Smith said the new light addresses a longstanding visibility problem at the intersection.

"It's hard to judge how fast somebody's coming when you go to pull out. If you stop back here at the white line, you can't really see that far. So you got to pull on up. Well, then you're kind of in the intersection," Smith said.

Smith added that traffic growth in the county made the change necessary.

"It is with the line back from the intersection; it's hard to see traffic coming this way, and traffic comes down through here so fast it's hard to be able to calculate how fast you can pull out or not. And then you got to pull up past the line to be able to see," Smith said.

Neighbors on social media also expressed support for the change, saying the busy intersection posed an increased risk of accidents.

The county is encouraging drivers to use caution as they adjust to the new traffic flow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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