WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Sunfish, the autonomous 3D mapping robot that has charted 45 miles of the Wakulla Springs cave system, is coming to the Wakulla Environmental Institute — and the public is invited to meet it.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Meet Sunfish: The robot mapping Wakulla Springs' cave system comes to Wakulla Environmental Institute

The Friends of Wakulla Springs, FSU, and Sunfish are hosting the event on July 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute. Organizers say the event is open to everyone of every age.

The goal of the event is to shine a light on the science behind the research and how it works to help local waterways.

Ming Ye, the principal investigator for the research, said the goal of the research is to study the groundwater sources and how water flows in the Wakulla Springs Basin.

I first introduced you to Sunfish back in May, when the robot was actively mapping the cave system in the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.