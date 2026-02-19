Local oyster farmers work with legislators to get funding for workforce program

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Local oyster farmers in Wakulla County say the biggest challenge facing their industry is finding and keeping workers, prompting efforts to secure state funding for a new apprenticeship program.

The Florida Shellfish Aquaculture Association has been working with legislators to obtain $500,000 for an apprenticeship program designed to create skilled workers through hands-on, industry-driven training.

"Oyster farming here in Wakulla County has been growing. A lot of us had our best years ever, with having no storms or anything. But one of the hindrances to growth here has just been employment, having a workforce, developing people that want to work on a farm and make a career out of it," said Cainnon Greg, owner of Pelican Oyster Company.

Greg said his company has hosted interns from universities across the South, but he struggles to retain them locally.

"We've had interns from all over the country come down to Wakulla County to learn how to oyster farm, but we've had trouble retaining these people. Typically, they're coming from universities around the South, and when they're done working with us, they take that information back to their university," Greg said. "What we'd like to see is hiring locals and retaining locals, and keeping people employed right here in Wakulla County."

The proposed Florida Shellfish Aquaculture Apprenticeship Program would create a pipeline of skilled workers while supporting local farms with consistent labor. According to the association, Wakulla and Franklin counties have the largest percentage of oyster farmers in the state.

State Senator Stan McClain is sponsoring the appropriations bill in the Senate, while Representative Chad Johnson is backing it in the House.

"Anytime you're talking about an industry that's really the backbone of a community, or at least a piece of the backbone of the community, as it relates to economic opportunity for people. That's why it's important to make sure that they have an available workforce so that they can continue that economic opportunity," McClain said.

The $500,000 appropriation would help fund living expenses, equipment, and training for program participants.

Greg said he's optimistic about the program's potential impact on the local economy.

"If we could just retain talent here in Wakulla County, and create jobs here in Wakulla County, that's what I hope that this program does. And I'm excited that the state is hopefully going to give us money to get the word out, teach people how to do this, and give them jobs," Greg said.

If approved, the funding would become available July 1.

