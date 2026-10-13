Local Eagle Scout candidate builds new chicken run for the Wakulla County Public Library

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A local scout in Crawfordville designed and built a new chicken run for the Wakulla County Public Library as part of his Eagle Scout project.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

A local Eagle Scout candidate builds new chicken run for Wakulla County Public Library in Crawfordville

Chase Hobbs, a member of Troop 5, is in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout. One of the requirements for that rank is completing a project for the community — so Chase designed and coordinated the building of the new chicken run for the library. For Chase, the project meant more than just earning his Eagle Scout rank; it was about serving the community.

"I've always known the library as a place where that a lot of people enjoy and a lot of people find comfort in being sometimes. So, being able to help build part of it was kind of nice to know that some people may like the chickens part of it itself," Chase Hobbs said.

The mission of Scouting America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes. Scoutmaster Anthony Hobbs says that supporting the community is one of the ways to achieve that.

"It is very important for us to give back to our community. That's something that we are very deeply rooted in, as being out there to be able to help the community and the surrounding areas and anything that needs to be done," Anthony Hobbs said.

Troop 5 has also completed other projects around the community, including putting in a walk-in shower at Mashes Sands Beach and ADA accessible paths at Shell Point Beach.

The Wakulla County Public Library is known as the library with the chickens, and Chase says having the chickens there serves a purpose beyond just being a fun sight for neighbors.

"It's very well known as the library with the chickens. It's also having the chickens there could be a free educational thing for people who can't afford to interact with actual wildlife, as we have here say it's also just to kind of help because the actual building of the library was a pretty big deal, and it would just be kind of an ease to get one thing off of their plate for building and moving," Chase said.

Chase said it was fun working with his fellow scouts in Troop 5 to build the run, and now seeing it being used makes all the hard work special.

While the run is complete, Troop 5 is not done — Chase and his troop plan to build a feeding bin for the chickens next.

Chase said he is grateful to have been a part of this and to help make an impact in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.