WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A Crawfordville family turned grief into action by creating a community 5K run to honor their loved one and support a cause close to his heart.

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Live Like Jared Memorial 5K honors local man's legacy while fighting human trafficking

The Live Like Jared Memorial 5K and Fun Run honors Jared Causseaux, who was 49 years old when he passed away. His family designed the event to celebrate what would have been his 50th birthday by doing something he loved — running — while raising money for charity.

This year, and last year, proceeds will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation's anti-human trafficking ministry.

Jared's cousin and 5K planning committee member April Blackburn described him as someone who never sought recognition but was always ready to help.

"Jared was Jared, whether he was at home, out and about, or at work. He was going to help you. He did not want the big fanfare. We tease a lot about he's probably thinking, 'Wow, this is a lot, guys,' because he just wanted to help you. He wanted to help you in any way you needed it. He didn't need recognition. He didn't wait for you to ask, and that was at work and at home. And so, being able to do this and really help him is great," Blackburn said.

The choice of organization was a natural one for the family. Blackburn explained that Jared and his wife Allison had been moved by learning how widespread human trafficking was.

"Jared and his wife Allison were in church, and they [Tim Tebow Foundation] had a representative come and speak about the ministry, and Allison was recalling how they just really didn't understand how prevalent human trafficking was, and it was just devastating. It really sat on their hearts," Blackburn said.

In its second year, the event raised over $4,200 for the Tim Tebow Foundation's anti-human trafficking ministry. The family hopes to raise even more this year.

Blackburn said the outpouring of community support is something Jared would have appreciated, even if he would have been a little overwhelmed by it.

"All the family here, the community here, and going and everything going to a good cause in his honor, I think he would be very honored," Blackburn said.

The 5K will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10th at 8:00 a.m. at 161 Centerline Road in Crawfordville. Online registration is open through Sept. 15th, but day-of registration will also be available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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