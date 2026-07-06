"Kyler will be missed" Wakulla County community mourns the loss of teen killed in diving accident

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla War Eagle Kyle Randall Jones, known as Kyler, tragically passed away at age 16 this past weekend.

According to his obituary, he loved fishing, duck and deer hunting, and playing football. His family told ABC27's Serena Davanzo that Kyler was truly a sportsman.

In a statement from Kyler's family they shared their appreciation for the community's support during this.

Our community and our church and work families have poured out so much love on our family the last few days. We truly appreciate it. Kyler will be missed more than words can say and we cherish every simple moment and grand adventure we had with him. We hope to honor Kyler’s memory by loving others and being the hands and feet of Jesus. Jones Family

His funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at the River of Life Church in Crawfordville.

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