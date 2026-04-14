Keep Wakulla County Beautiful hosts free amnesty event to help neighbors dispose of hazardous waste and tires

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Keep Wakulla County Beautiful is hosting a free amnesty event this weekend to help residents safely dispose of old tires, cleaning supplies, paint, and important documents.

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Keep Wakulla County Beautiful hosts free amnesty event to safely dispose of hazardous waste and tires

The event aims to protect the environment and keep trash out of local forests. It will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the county landfill at 159 County Landfill Road in Crawfordville.

"So we want to give the community an opportunity to make sure everybody's doing a responsible thing," Tammie Nason with KWCB said.

More than 70% of Wakulla County is protected forest land. Keep Wakulla County Beautiful hosts multiple forest, coastline, and waterway cleanups every year. After finding tires and toxic waste in those forests, the group hopes this event will help neighbors properly dispose of hazardous items.

"We are so lucky in this county. We have so many waterways and springs and forests. We really have it all. But people take it for granted and don't realize that disposing improperly affects all of that," Nason said.

Nason says the group will help neighbors shred sensitive documents, recycle tires, and get rid of single-use plastics and hazardous waste like fluorescent bulbs and oil-based paints.

As an incentive, the group is giving away 500 dogwood seedlings for neighbors to plant.

"One of our goals for the Greatest American Cleanup for America's 250th birthday is to have 250 new trees planted in the county," Nason said.

Here is a full list of what will be accepted at the amnesty event:



Paper documents (no need to remove staples, paperclips, or file folders)

Household cleaners: oven cleaners, wood/metal cleaners or polishers, toilet bowl cleaners, disinfectants, drain openers, etc.

Automotive products: additives, solvents, refrigerants, starter fluid, body putty, anti-freeze, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and up to 12 off-the-rim tires.

Home improvement products: non-latex paints, paints, paint thinners, paint strippers/removers, and adhesives.

Lawn and Garden products: herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, and wood preserver.

Miscellaneous hazardous items: recyclable batteries (automotive batteries, lithium-ion batteries, button cell batteries, phone batteries, nickel batteries, battery packs, power tool batteries), nail polish remover, fluorescents, photo developing chemicals, pool chemicals, aerosols/compressed gas, and reactive materials.

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