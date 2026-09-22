WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Friends of Wakulla Springs will host their first-ever History Returns to Wakulla Springs event on Oct. 3, bringing synchronized swimming back to the springs for the first time in 40 years.

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History returns to Wakulla Springs with synchronized swimming and a film lecture this October

The two-part event begins at 5 p.m. with a synchronized swimming performance by the Tallahassee Serinas, who will perform a routine mixing new and old school artistic swimming styles.

Following the performance, film historian and author Dr. David Morton from the University of Central Florida will present Cinema at the Springs — a lecture discussing the background of films like Tarzan and Creature of the Black Lagoon, both of which were filmed at Wakulla Springs.

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