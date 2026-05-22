Historic St. Marks Lighthouse set to undergo renovations

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Crews are planning to renovate the lighthouse at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in the next few months. They say they'll focus on the front porch and exterior paint.

The porch will be the bigger undertaking since the lighthouse is a historic structure. They’ll have to use cypress materials that were in the lighthouse originally. The painting of the outside will help fill in and repair any cracks.

The inside of the lighthouse is currently in good shape from its last renovation which was completed in 2017. The lighthouse you can see today was built in 1842 — the second oldest lighthouse in Florida.

Renovations could begin as soon as next month. Crews expect minimal impacts for visitors.

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