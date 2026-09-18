WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The historic Rouse House in Sopchoppy has been restored and reopened as a wedding and event venue.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Historic 1895 Sopchoppy farmhouse restored and reopened as a wedding and event venue

The farmhouse dates back to 1895, when it was built as part of a small community called Greenough — known today as West Sopchoppy. Throughout the years, it served mostly as a family home where many locals visited and made their own memories.

The new owners told neighborhood reporter Serena Davanzo that when they moved to Sopchoppy from Switzerland, they fell in love with the home. When the local community shared its history and the memories tied to it, they knew they wanted to do something special with it.

They decided to open the restored space as a venue for events ranging from weddings to family reunions.

The owners are hosting an open house Saturday, Sept. 19th, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. for neighbors to come see it for themselves.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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