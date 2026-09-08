HAPPENING TOMORROW: Wakulla County commissioners to vote on millage rate, budget, and service fees

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County residents who want a say in what their taxes and service fees look like next year will have their first opportunity Tuesday, September 8th.

The Wakulla County Commission is set to vote on the tentative millage rate and budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year at its upcoming meeting in the Commission Chambers in Crawfordville.

WATCH THURSDAY'S FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla County Commission to vote on tentative millage rate and $245 million budget for fiscal year 2026-27

The proposed millage rate is 7.7 mills, representing about a 1.55% decrease from the current rate. The proposed budget is approximately $245 million.

Tuesday's meeting is the first of two public hearings on the millage rate and budget. Once the millage rate is set at this meeting, it can only be decreased before final adoption later this month.

Also on the agenda, commissioners will vote on fire assessment and solid waste fees for the upcoming year.

The proposed fire assessment fee for residential property owners is $277, an increase of about $14 from this past year. The solid waste fee is proposed to remain at $214. Both fees appear as separate line items on property tax bills.

WATCH THE FIRE AND SOLID WASTE FEE REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla County commissioners to vote on fire assessment and solid waste fees for next year

For non-residential properties, the proposed fire assessment fee ranges from about 4 to 60 cents per square foot, depending on the property type. Vacant properties would be assessed at about $4.16 per acre.

Non-Residential Property Use Categories Rate Per Square Foot

Commercial $0.289

Industrial/Warehouse $0.038

Institutional $0.619

While the meeting follows the county's recently released contingency plan tied to potential property tax reform, that plan is not on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting unless a commissioner chooses to bring it up for discussion. The county said there will be no vote related to that plan at the meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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