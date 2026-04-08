HAPPENING NOW: CTD to vote on who will run transportation in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged will vote on whether Wakulla Transportation keeps its Community Transportation Coordinator designation or award it to Big Bend Transit.

Wakulla Transportation has been the Wakulla County Community Transportation Coordinator for the past 35 years. During the Request for Qualifications process for the 2026-2031 designation, both Wakulla Transportation and Big Bend Transit submitted for it.

During the Request for Proposal process, the Big Bend Transit scored higher than Wakulla Transportation. This led the Apalachee Regional Planning Council to recommend Big Bend Transit for it.

However, the local board voted against the recommendation, favoring Wakulla Transportation. The final decision will be up to the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged during Wednesday's meeting.

This is a developing story; come back for updates.

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