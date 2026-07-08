WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's wayfinding sign has been moved to a new location on Palmdale Street in Panacea, where it sits on a trailer while awaiting final permit approval from the Florida Department of Transportation.

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Gulf Specimen Marine Lab wayfinding sign moves to new Panacea location pending FDOT approval

The sign's relocation follows a county ordinance change that allowed the move, and comes after the lab's new property owners requested its removal from its original location.

Jack Rudloe of Gulf Specimen Marine Lab said the new location offers a more direct route to the aquarium.

"So this is our way to make the gateway to Gulf Specimen. Before you had to go turn on roads and everything else, this is a straight shot right down the road, right to the aquarium, putting up parking," Rudloe said.

The previous location required visitors to make turns and travel nearly half a mile before reaching the lab. Rudloe said the change will benefit both visitors and the surrounding community.

"They had to go down before turn right, drive down about almost a half a mile, and then they would arrive at the lab. Well, that's not necessary anymore, because people will come here as a straight shot down Palmdale Street, and that will be a benefit to the community that way," Rudloe said.

Rudloe said FDOT representatives have already visited the site to take measurements, and he is hopeful a permit will be approved. However, there is a possibility the permit could be denied.

"The county commission has changed their ordinance, which will allow us to move the sign, and it's really up to the DOT. They've been down here today and doing some measurements on it, and we've had to do some readjusting because all the construction has been moving around. In fact, they're due back here in just a few minutes, and I'm very hopeful that we're going to get our permit," Rudloe said.

Alongside the relocated sign, a new art display has been added to the property. The sculpture features a 13-foot swordfish chasing a school of yellowfin tuna arranged in the shape of an arrow pointing toward the aquarium.

"He's like 13 feet long, and he is chasing a school of yellowfin tuna, which are in the shape of an arrow, which are pointing their way down to the aquarium," Rudloe said.

Neighbors Jane Brand and Beverly Meeks said they are already embracing the new addition.

"It's going to be absolutely wonderful for people to come by and see this and know the way to go," Meeks said.

"It's a beautiful sculpture, totally original, that Kenny made up, and he's fantastic. It's beautiful, and it's going to be an asset to the whole community to have something like this in Panacea, Florida," Brand said.

The two also noted that the forced relocation of the sign ultimately led to something better for the community.

"In an unusual way, Gulf Specimen in the aquarium has taken a big problem and turned it into a wonderful, even better thing than they already had before," Brand said.

"A great solution," Meeks added.

Rudloe and neighbors say they are excited to see the finished result once the new sign location receives full approval.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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