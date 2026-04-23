WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — An intern at the Florida State University Wakulla Springs Lab is petitioning state lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis to restore funding for the program, which researches local waterways and educates the public.

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FSU student petitions lawmakers to restore state funding for the Wakulla Springs Lab program

Jaylynn Brunelli, an FSU meteorology student, has interned at the lab since its creation in 2024. The program brings together the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab and the FSU School of Communications to research the water in the springs and share that information with the community.

The program was initially created through legislative funding in 2024. However, in 2025, the funding was line-item vetoed by DeSantis after passing through both legislative chambers.

Currently, the funding has passed in one legislative chamber and is going through the second. Brunelli plans to mail her petition and signatures to the governor next week.

"I am hoping to restore funding for the lab. And so far, I believe it has made it past the first legislative round. We have no doubt that it won't make it past the second. And so, really, it just depends on the governor, what he wants to do, what his position is on the lab. And so that is why I have been advocating for this, because I think this is really important," Brunelli said.

Without the funding, Brunelli said the lab couldn't continue its work.

"And so what they do at the lab is they study these sources of the water emerging from the spring vent, to better understand the spring system. Right? So if we find this source of water, then we can really get to the bottom of what is possibly polluting the springs, and we can hopefully make them more clear and more beautiful for people to enjoy," Brunelli said.

The program also shares its findings with the public in accessible ways, including through social media, tours, and educational materials.

"We also are producing media to teach local middle school students about the geology and the science of the area where they live, and that is in connection with a state standard curriculum. We've already produced two videos that students will be able to use, and teachers will be able to have free access to the curriculum," Kellie Keys, communications director for the Wakulla Springs Lab, said.

Over the past two years, the lab has supported 20 student interns, partnered with more than six FSU departments, and taken more than 300 people on tours.

"I think this program is very important, and that's the main reason why I want to do that. We've taken over 300 people on tours, educating them about waterways and Tallahassee, all the way to Wakulla Springs. We are supported by 15 local organizations. We partner with more than six departments at FSU, and over our two years, we've supported 20 student interns, including myself," Brunelli said.

Brunelli emphasized the unique nature of the local environment as a driving force behind her advocacy.

"Wakulla Springs is one of the largest freshwater springs in the world. You cannot get this anywhere else in the country. And so I think bringing awareness to that, and bringing more people to this, to have this connection to the springs, is something really, really, really helpful," Brunelli said.

When legislative funding was not provided last year, the Friends of Wakulla Springs stepped in to help keep the program going by providing $12,000.

"We wanted to continue having this support of the springs' education to the community to make sure that message is continually being received on the health of the springs and the impact humans have on spring quality, water quality. And that is why we felt it was so important to continue," Renee Murray, a board member for the Friends of Wakulla Springs, said.

A link to sign the petition is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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