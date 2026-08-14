WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Every year, the Kilgore family opens their celebration of life to the community to honor George Kilgore — commonly known as Jody — on his birthday.

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Family celebrates life of Jody Kilgore, murdered in 2014, as case remains unsolved

Jody was 50 years old when he was killed in 2014. He was found outside his home on Spring Court with multiple stab wounds. To this day, it is unknown who killed him, leaving his family with no answers.

While his family has fought for justice over the years, the annual celebration is focused on keeping his memory alive.

His sister, Robin Stevens, said the event is about healing and honoring the 50 years they had with Jody.

"We wanted to, one, keep his memory alive. I think this is more for us as a way of honoring Jody's life and a way of a healing process for our family. It makes us feel that Jody's there with us, and you know, he loved to have fun. He loved to celebrate, and so that's just a way of us remembering him for the 50 years that we had with him. So I think it helps my mom cope," Stevens said.

Stevens said the years without Jody have been especially difficult for their mother.

"It's been rough. It's been really hard on my mom, you know, because she wants to know why, and more than who, you know, she wants to know why, and just having each other for support, you know, that that that helps us a lot. Just having family around and keeping Jody's memory alive," Stevens said.

The community's support over the years has helped the family through their grief.

"It makes us feel like Jody's there with us, and you know that we're just having a good old time like he would want. You know, because he loved to goof around and party and have a good time. So doing things like this just helps, like I said, you know, keep his memory alive, and especially to the community," Stevens said.

This year, families of other crime victims in the area are also coming together at the celebration to support one another. Stevens said it helps remind them they are not alone.

The festivities kick off at Shell Point at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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