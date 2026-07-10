WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Dozens of neighbors turned out for an expo to learn about the robot mapping the Wakulla Springs cave system.

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Dozens gather to learn about robot mapping 45 miles of Wakulla Springs cave system

Attendees heard from the mapping team, scientists, and Rep. Jason Shoaf about the project. At the expo, neighbors learned how Sunfish works and the research being done into the springs cave system.

ABC27 first reported on the bot in May and on how the machine is 3D-mapping the springs. ABC27's Serena Davanzo followed up with Chris Werner, with the Woodville Karst Plain Project, about the mapping progress.

"So we had three and a half weeks in the field. We're able to map five different sinkholes, 4.6 miles of the seven that we need to get for the first year, and so the WKPP divers as well as the sunfish are working flawlessly together, and everything's gone really well without a hitch," Werner said.

Within that 4.6 miles, over 24,000 feet have been mapped.

The team hopes to start back up in the fall to complete the last 3 miles planned for this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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