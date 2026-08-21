WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A dog found with multiple gunshot wounds in Panacea is making a miraculous recovery — and the foster family who helped nurse her back to health says they plan to make her a permanent part of their family.

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Dog found shot in Panacea makes miraculous recovery and is on her way to a forever home

Willow was brought in by Wakulla County Animal Control on July 30 after being found injured in Panacea. Shepherd Spring Animal Hospital said she had two gunshot wounds through her head and arm. The wound to her arm led to an amputation on August 4.

Foster family Craig and Tina said when they heard about what happened to Willow, they knew they had to help.

"Tina called me and brought this up to me, that hey, there's a dog that's been shot. She needs a foster family for the immediate future while she's having her surgery and then her recovery period. And I'll be honest, at first I was a little skeptical because I didn't know how much attention and care this dog might need when she told me that she was shot in the head. But we went down to Shepherd Spring Animal Hospital to to see her, and you know, from that point on, there was just no way that I was going to let that dog go anywhere," Craig said.

Willow was slow to adjust at first, scared and confused in her new surroundings. But her foster family continued to work with her until she felt safe.

"When we got her the first day we saw her, she looked just so pitiful. It really just broke my heart that someone could be so heartless to do this to a dog. And then very slowly, she assimilated into the house," Craig said.

Tina said the moment she knew Willow had truly bonded with them came one morning in bed.

"For me it was just laying on the bed with her one morning when we woke up because yes she sleeps in the bed with us, and I rolled over and she stood up over me and almost held me down and just licked my whole face and it was that moment I was like okay this this is it she loves us," Tina said.

Craig said she still marvels at Willow's capacity for trust after everything she endured.

"I don't understand why she still loves people after what she's been through."

Even missing a leg, Willow has proven to be playful and full of energy — she even beat neighborhood reporter Serena Davanzo at a game of tug of war during our visit.

What surprised her family most, though, was how gentle she is. Craig and Tina's adult daughter Lily, who is a quadriplegic and uses a power wheelchair, formed an immediate bond with Willow.

"Our adult daughter Lily, she's a quadriplegic, and she uses a power wheelchair. Willow has taken to Lily so much," Tina said.

That bond sparked a new idea for Willow's future.

"So that we are looking to have her certified as a therapeutic dog or a therapy dog, because Lily would like to be able to take her to places like Eden Springs and visit with the the seniors there, or children centers or things like that, where people just they need something," Tina said.

Craig and Tina said they plan to adopt Willow when she is ready. The family hopes Willow's story encourages others in the community to consider fostering animals, saying everyone deserves love.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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