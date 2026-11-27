WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Crawfordville Boy Scouts troop is dedicated to giving back to the community, saving the county and taxpayers thousands of dollars through its projects.

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Crawfordville Boy Scouts give back to Wakulla County, saving taxpayers thousands on local projects

Crawfordville's Boy Scout Troop 5 aims to support the community in a variety of ways. Over the years, the troop has done various projects around the community.

Some include the ADA walkway at Shell Point Beach, benches at the Emerald Sink and San Marcos de Apalachee, a shower at Mashes Sands Beach, and fire pits at the VFW and Ochlockonee River Park, among other things. Neighbors say these are a great addition to the community.

Neighbor John Hines said that things like this don't just benefit the local community, but also visitors.

"We own the Sweet Magnolia Inn, and so when I have guests that come, you know, when they come over here to walk around, look at things, it's great to have the benches where they can sit down, read the plaque, and take a break and just rest," Hines said.

As well as being a physical benefit to the community, the scouts donate their time and resources to these projects — money the county doesn't need to spend. For example, the shower at Mashes Sands Beach cost $1,000 to install, and the ADA pathways at Shell Point Beach cost about $4,000.

A recent project was the new chicken run at the library, where Scout William Spencer got to be a part of building it.

"I love that. You know, it makes me feel great that the chickens they can stretch their legs. You know, they can go for a little run, and then everybody can go see the chickens, see what they do. You know, feels good," Spencer said.

Spencer, one of the scouts who's helped with projects over the years, said the work benefits families in need.

"So, if there's a family out there struggling, like if one of their family members is in a wheelchair and they need to go to the bathroom, if there's not a ramp, then that's kind of a struggle for both of them because they got to carry them upstairs or try to, like, open the door and push them in at the same time, and it benefits them. It helps them," Spencer said.

"It feels good. I always love helping the community," Spencer said.

The troop's biggest fundraiser for these projects — its annual Christmas tree sale — just kicked off. Through this fundraiser and others, the scouts save the county and taxpayers thousands of dollars by doing these projects.

Details on the Christmas tree fundraiser:

Monday-Friday: 5:30-8 pm

Saturday: 9 am-9 pm

Sunday: 12 pm-6 pm

Trees will be sold every weekend until they're gone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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