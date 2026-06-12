THOMAS COUNTY, GA — A Virginia-based firearms company is relocating to Thomasville after a new state law restricting the sale and transfer of certain firearms prompted its owners to search for a new home.

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Virginia firearms company Rideout Arsenal to relocate to Thomasville, bringing $22M investment and 120 jobs

Rideout Arsenal, owned by Travis and Kelsey Rideout, considered several states — including Texas, Florida and the Carolinas — before narrowing the search to Dallas, Texas and Thomasville. The company ultimately chose Thomasville, bringing a $22 million investment and 120 jobs to Thomas County. The company is expected to relocate in July.

Shelley Zorn, president and CEO of the Thomasville Payroll Development Authority, said what helped Thomasville stand out was Georgia Quick Start, a state-funded workforce training program that provides customized employee training at no cost to new businesses. Zorn said the program's partnership with Southern Regional Technical College showed company leaders they could build the skilled workforce needed to operate the machinery required to manufacture gun parts.

"Where Thomasville really could shine is when we took them through the technical college and they could see what could be done here," Zorn said.

Zorn said the company's operations rely on CNC machining, which produces precision metal parts used in firearms manufacturing, as well as the automotive and medical industries.

The project was considered highly competitive, with multiple states in the running before Thomasville secured the relocation. The company has already selected a building on Sunset Boulevard, and job postings are expected to begin as early as September.

For local business owner Lauren Wootton, the move represents more than a company coming to town.

"It shows how serious our community is about attracting really strong businesses and growing the workforce without changing the character of the community," Wootton said. "And as a business owner in downtown Thomasville, that means a lot to me because the local culture and the history is so incredible."

Zorn said that balance — between growth and preserving what makes Thomasville unique — is exactly what economic development leaders are working toward. She said when companies choose Thomasville, the benefits extend well beyond the jobs created inside the facility.

"Every job you create, they have their dollars. They go spend those dollars in Thomasville. They buy shoes, they buy cars and homes and groceries and all the things," Zorn said.

Zorn said that spending can create a ripple effect throughout the local economy, supporting local businesses and helping fuel future growth. She said attracting high-skilled, high-paying jobs to Thomas County is the kind of growth she wants to continue bringing to the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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