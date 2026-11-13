THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — More opportunities for exercise, fishing and family time are among the benefits neighbors hope to see as Cassidy Park prepares to reopen following months of construction.

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Thomasville's Cassidy Park set to reopen with nearly $1 million in improvements

The nearly $1 million project includes an extended walking trail around the park, a new disc golf course and a second fishing dock.

According to the City of Thomasville, the improvements are designed to expand access to recreation and healthy activities, particularly for neighbors living in surrounding neighborhoods.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show nearly 29% of adults in Thomas County reported getting no physical activity during their leisure time.

For Thomasville neighbor Levon Griffin, Cassidy Park has been a familar place for decades. He's been fishing there since he was 8 years old and hopes the upgrades will encourage more people to enjoy the space.

"Now you can come bring your family, barbecue, and actually get the feel of the lake," Griffin said.

The project was funded through a state grant. Cassidy Park is scheduled to hold its grand reopening Friday, November 20.

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