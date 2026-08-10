Thomas Co. Schools rolls out new communication tools to keep families informed

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — With nearly 5,800 students enrolled across the district, district leaders with Thomas County Schools say making sure families have the right information at the right time is a top priority.

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Thomas County Schools rolls out new communication tools to keep families informed and involved

"Communication is a big piece. And they'll know what's going on in the schools. And they'll see when events are occurring," Superintendent Dr. Lisa Williams said.

The district is launching ParentSquare, replacing the Remind app, which allows schools to send parents messages, updates, and information about upcoming events. Families of bus riders will also have access to the EZ Arrival app, where they can get transportation updates and notifications when their child gets on and off the bus.

District leaders say keeping families informed gives parents a better opportunity to be involved in the moments that shape their child's school experience.

For Thomasville parent Michelle Illian, a successful school year goes beyond what is taught in the classroom.

"Education is number one. But just have like a great year of kind of growing as individuals. Again, talking about that well-roundedness with their extracurriculars and trips and competitions and sports and friendships and everything," Illian said.

Her daughter, eighth grader Leighton Illian, is no stranger to first-day nerves. She has advice for students heading back to school.

"Just make sure you make a good first impression and know that whatever challenges you bring, you just got to stay with it and stay tough," Leighton said.

Thomas County parents can download the ParentSquare and EZ Arrival apps to stay up to date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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