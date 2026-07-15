SRTC cross-program partnership puts student skills to work improving shelter dogs' health and adoptability

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Overcrowded animal shelters remain a persistent challenge for humane societies working to find permanent homes for animals in their care.

A partnership between Southern Regional Technical College and a local animal shelter is addressing that challenge while giving students a chance to put their skills to work for the community.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

SRTC cross-program partnership puts student skills to work improving shelter dogs' health, well-being, and adoptability

About 10 dogs each week are cared for by veterinary technology students at Southern Regional Technical College through a partnership with Thomasville Humane, a local animal shelter. Two-year-old Kimchi is among the dogs currently in the program, waiting for a forever home.

Faculty noticed the dogs needed more engaging outdoor activity during their time in the program. The veterinary technology program created designs for agility equipment intended to keep shelter dogs active, enrich their lives, and enhance their chances of being adopted. The welding and automotive collision programs then built and painted the equipment.

SRTC graduate-turned-instructor Meghan Livingston said the equipment is about more than giving dogs something to do — it is about helping them adjust and prepare for life in a new home.

"Coming from a humane society, we don't know their backgrounds. And so to be able to just continually, you know, ensure positive enrichment for them is just going to continue to develop their character and even elevate their chances of getting adopted as they continue to try new things and get open to being around other, you know, people," Livingston said.

Before the project, the dogs had only a grassy area for outdoor time. Veterinary technology student Valerie Todd said the new equipment has made a difference.

"It's really good for the dogs because they have more things to explore and, you know, just able to interact with more and like go up stuff and not just stay on the ground," Todd said.

The dogs now have opportunities to run, climb, and explore through activities designed to keep them engaged.

College leaders said projects like this represent the kind of hands-on learning they hope to create, bringing students from different programs together to use their skills to meet a community need.

Thomasville Humane said several dogs and cats are currently available for adoption. Anyone interested can contact the shelter directly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.