Old Albany Road sidewalk project brings safer walkways to Thomasville residents

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Old Albany Road sidewalk project in Thomasville is officially complete, delivering a new sidewalk and pedestrian bridge for residents near the Villa North Apartment complex, where many families with young children live.

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Old Albany Road sidewalk unveiled

Construction began late last year. City leaders celebrated the project's completion with a red ribbon cutting Wednesday morning on Old Albany Road.

City council member Terry Scott addressed the importance of the new safety measures.

"For safety of our kids, and everything. So we got a bridge to walk on, got the sidewalk to walk on, it's just amazing how things came to finish," Scott said.

The improvements are available for all community members to use.

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