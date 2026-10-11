THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Hurricane Isaias may have changed the plans, but it could not stop college football across the region.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Hurricane Isaias reshapes college football schedule, but FAMU, FSU and Thomas University still take the field

Florida A&M University pulled off one of the most dramatic comebacks of the weekend, Florida State suffered a lopsided road loss, and the Thomas University Night Hawks battled through a shutout in Thomasville.

FAMU stuns Alabama State 28-27 on blocked field goal as time expired

Hurricane Isaias pushed FAMU's game against Alabama State to Friday

afternoon, but the Rattlers refused to let the storm — or a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit — slow them down.

Armond Parker connected with Armand Burris for two long touchdowns to give FAMU the lead. A blocked field goal as time expired sealed the comeback.

The Rattlers won 28-27.

FSU falls to Louisville 44-20, drops to 3-3

Florida State jumped out to an early 14-point lead in Louisville behind two Ashton Daniels touchdowns.

But the Cardinals answered with 35 straight points, including a 97-yard touchdown run from Isaac Brown, to hand the Seminoles a decisive defeat.

FSU fell 44-20, dropping to 3-3 on the season.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said:

"Really an extremely poor performance by us. The detail, the discipline, the mental toughness that's necessary when you go on the road. And it starts with me. Just at the end of the day, what we put out there — I've said, guys were not prepared for those moments like they needed to be, but we all need to take ownership in it."

Southeastern shuts out Thomas University 51-0

In Thomasville, Southeastern wasted no time getting on the board, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Fire added a punt return touchdown later in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead into the second.

Southeastern kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter, adding 24 more points, including a touchdown pass. The defense got in on the action as well, picking off Thomas University twice in the quarter. The Fire led 38-0 at halftime.

Things did not get much better for the Night Hawks in the second half. Southeastern added a pick-six and three more field goals to extend their lead.

The Fire shut out Thomas University, 51-0.

Thomas University head coach Dan Pippin said,

"We talk about that's the thing that they can control, and in this process of what we're trying to do here and build here. You know, it's gonna take time, but the effort is something that I can't do anything about that. They either have it or they don't, and tonight we gave great effort. I'm really proud of their effort. We got, you know, we got a lot of mistakes obviously that we gotta clean up. When we clean those mistakes, we're gonna be able to compete with those really good teams that you just can't make those mistakes against when you're playing, you know, number 21 in the country."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.