THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Seven people have been arrested on murder and gang-related charges in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Thomasville man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Kelvin Williams Jr. was shot outside his home near the 300 block of West Jerger Street on June 30. Thomasville police officers responded around 6:19 p.m. and found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.

Williams was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries on July 5. An autopsy conducted by the Florida Office of the Medical Examiner determined his death was a homicide.

The GBI identified the seven people arrested as:



Ricorius Coleman, 20, of Thomasville

Tyler Floyd, 22, of Thomasville

Ja'Remy Green, 19, of Thomasville

Kaden Herring, 18, of Thomasville

Aubrey Reed, 28, of Bainbridge

Tyrone Smith, 33, of Thomasville

James Thomas, 20, of Bainbridge

Investigators allege all seven are members or associates of the Sex Money Murder criminal street gang.

Each faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful criminal street gang activity, according to the GBI.

Floyd was arrested Nov. 16, and Thomas was arrested Nov. 19. Authorities said Coleman, Green, Herring, Reed and Smith were already in custody on unrelated charges. All seven were booked into the Thomas County Jail.

The GBI and Thomasville Police Department are jointly investigating the case, with assistance from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information can contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the GBI online tip form or the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the GBI said the case will be provided to the Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit and the District Attorney for the Southern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

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