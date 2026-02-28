Fatherhood breakfast gives dads in North Florida a safe space to connect and grow

TAYLOR COUNTY, FL — A bi-monthly fatherhood breakfast in North Florida gives dads a safe space to connect, ask questions, and build stronger families.

In a region where hundreds of babies are born each year, two local organizations are focusing on the role fathers play from day one.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor Counties and Boyz to Kings Incorporated welcome local dads to their bi-monthly Team Dad Fatherhood Breakfast. The goal is to give fathers and young boys a space to talk openly, ask questions, and support one another.

Team Dad Coach Merv Mattair says fatherhood can feel isolating, but it does not have to be.

"We're coming together to make sure young men have a safe place to ask tough questions and to get us to do things they feel we could do better to be a blessing to their futures," Mattair said.

Healthy Start organizers say the gathering comes at a time when local birth numbers show just how many families could benefit from strong, supportive systems.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Madison County recorded 223 live births in 2024, with a birth rate of 11.9 per 1,000 residents — higher than the state average. Taylor County reported 194 births, and Jefferson County recorded 144. Statewide, Florida recorded more than 224,000 live births in 2024.

Organizers say those numbers represent real children who benefit when fathers are present, engaged, and informed.

Healthy Start has long focused on maternal and infant health, including safe sleep initiatives and prenatal support. Team Dad expands that focus by centering fathers as part of the solution.

Tommie Jonas, a Team Dad participant, says he is a better father and husband because of the program.

"This program will assist with legacy. Legacy is what is going to live on when we leave. And by getting the tools from a program like this on how to actually communicate effectively with your children, that's big," Jonas said.

The Team Dad Fatherhood Breakfast is held every other month at different locations. Local dads are invited to come together Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Blue Building in Brooklyn, located at 716 West Willow Street in Perry.

