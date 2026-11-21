SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Hundreds of families across the Big Bend will have a Thanksgiving meal on the table thanks to the generosity of their neighbors.

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WTXL and Second Harvest turkey drive helps 1,200 Big Bend families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year

This year's turkey drive collected 800 frozen turkeys and raised more than $60,000. Thanks to those donations, 1,200 families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

WTXL and Second Harvest of the Big Bend are teaming up once again to help neighbors this Thanksgiving.

For 13 years, WTXL and Second Harvest of the Big Bend have joined together to help families in need during the Thanksgiving season.

The need is great. The first car was lined up at 9:30 Friday night.

According to Second Harvest, five of Florida's 10 counties with the highest rates of food insecurity are right here in the Big Bend.

For neighbor Deana McKenzie, events like this mean the world.

"For us, we're just regular everyday workers. I mean, we don't make a lot of money, so to have this extra help for Thanksgiving to get things we might not have been able to get, is a really really awesome thing," McKenzie said.

And the giving doesn't stop here. There will be another holiday food distribution on Dec. 19 at Governor's Square Mall, open to all members of the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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