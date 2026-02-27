SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A group of second graders at Woodville K-8 in Tallahassee stepped up to the challenge and got to show off their artistic skills by drawing all types of weather!

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Woodville second graders get creative with weather

Meteorologist Jillian Preite visited Mrs. Brewton's classroom to see what weather looks like through the eyes of kids.

Students were given paper and markers and asked to draw their favorite weather. The results ranged from sunny summer days to spring rainbows and even lightning storms.

One student drew a summer scene complete with a sun, a bike, and themselves outside their house. Another sketched a rainbow with trees, birds, and clouds. One student drew a rainy day with a rainbow, while another illustrated a sunny scene with clouds.

When asked what makes their favorite weather special, the students had plenty to say.

"Because in the spring sometimes it's sometimes it's hot and then on some days it's like cold but not too too cold," Zeyna student said.

"You can play in like a pool, go outside, ride scooters, bikes," Logan said.

Their imagination did not turn down this opportunity as the whole class was eager to share their work.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

