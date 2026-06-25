SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A $1.5 million construction project will bring new safety improvements to the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road, including a traffic signal, school crosswalk signal, and a dedicated northbound left-turn lane.

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Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road to get traffic signal, safety upgrades

Chairman Christian Caban announced construction of long-awaited safety improvements at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road.

The $1.5 million project will bring a new traffic signal, school crosswalk signal, and a dedicated northbound left-turn lane to improve safety and mobility for residents, commuters, and families traveling through the community.

Caban said the project originated from community concerns about the intersection being dangerous.

"And with that feedback we were able to then go take action in the county commission meeting, request a traffic study, and once we had the data that showed that this was a dangerous intersection, we were then able to act," said Caban.

Caban said they met with the Florida Department of Transportation to work on the project. It was originally set to be completed in 2028, but Caban said with some pushing, the timeline was moved to 2026.

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