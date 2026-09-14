SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Woodville woman has spent years turning her family's spirit of giving into a community tradition, hosting an annual event that provides free clothes, shoes, household items, hygiene products, and a hot meal to families in need.

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Woodville community comes together to provide free essentials to families in need

The event, held Sunday at the Woodville Community Center, was described as the biggest one yet.

Juanita Webster, the organizer, said she has hosted the gathering every September for four years, displaying a year's worth of gently used items and purchasing hygiene products with support from family, friends, and classmates.

The motivation behind the event is deeply personal.

"Well, my mom was always a giver. She passed away years ago when I was seven, so I wanted to carry on the legacy," Webster said.

For many attendees, the free items represent more than just goods they offer financial relief.

Kimberly Skula said she attends to collect items for people she knows who are in need, including her brother and students at the school where she works.

"It definitely saves the money because clothes are expensive today, for sure," Skula said.

Webster said the need in her community is what drives her to keep the event going each year.

She grew up in Woodville and said she hopes every person who attends walks away knowing that someone cares about them.

"Everyone just always give. Just have always have the spirit of giving and helping someone. Just a shirt, a pair of shoes that gently used that you may not even like that's sitting in your closet, somebody may see that as the biggest gift. So just give," Webster said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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