Witness recalls chaotic scene after Perry St. shooting that left 12 people injured

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) —

Chaos. That's how one witness described the scene close to Bragg Memorial Stadium following that shooting on Perry Street.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Witness recalls Perry Street shooting scene

Doug Tran was caught in a stampede and describes the frightening situation he experienced.

Doug Tran took video after shots were fired near Bragg Memorial Stadium on Perry Street.

“At first I thought it was maybe it was just fireworks or something," said Tran. Then, I felt someone, like I basically felt like, I basically got tackled to the ground.”

He wasn’t the only one who experienced the panic of the crowds. He helped a young girl get to safety.

“I saw people stepping on her and then I just went to parent mode and just picked her up," said Tran. "We basically hid behind a car.”

Tran was also worried about his own daughter. They arrived together, but moments before the shooting she stepped away from her dad to check out other vendors. They did reunite, but the whole situation is distressing to Tran.

“I’m a little upset," said Tran. (It) could have been myself my kids or my friends and just thinking about like you know just all the victims.”

He says he saw wounded people walking, others lying on the ground.

Hours later, the police chief called the shooting “incredibly troubling.”

“No family should have to experience this kind of violence, this kind of fear," said Revell.

Doug Tran can’t agree more.

He's grateful his own family made it out safely, but the experience is something he won't forget.

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