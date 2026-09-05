SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Trinity Christian completes second-half comeback to beat Lincoln 48-28 at Gene Cox Stadium

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Trinity Christian completes second-half comeback to beat Lincoln 48-28 at Gene Cox Stadium

Trinity Christian outscored Lincoln 34-7 in the second half Friday night, turning a seven-point halftime deficit into a 48-28 victory at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

The Trojans led 21-14 at the break behind two touchdown catches from Trevor Jacobs and a strong first half from quarterback Thomas Hutchinson. But the Conquerors took over after halftime, scoring on their opening drive and never looking back.

Terel Dallas and Hicks Zarah each scored twice for Trinity Christian. Dallas tied the game early with a 40-yard rushing touchdown, then found Staiton Yarborough on fourth down to give the Conquerors their first lead at 14-7.

Zarah took over in the second half, finishing a drive that consumed more than seven minutes off the clock to tie the game at 21, then punching it in from two yards out to push the lead to 34-21.

The biggest play of the second half came from Christian Washington, who broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run to put Trinity Christian ahead 28-21.

Lincoln showed signs of life late. After Trinity Christian intercepted Hutchinson, the Trojans' defense forced a fumble to get the ball back. Hutchinson then found McFadden for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 34-28.

But Trinity Christian answered, and Micah Anderson helped close the door as the Conquerors scored the final 14 points of the game.

Kason Scott recovered a fumble for Lincoln in the second quarter, and Andreas Green converted it into a score on a wildcat snap to tie the game at 14.

Trinity Christian head coach Verlon Dorminey said:

"Yeah, I mean, you know what, we lost one like that early in the season, week one, but we hung on; kids fought hard and played hard, and you know what I thought. We did a great job on our offensive line and just being able to run the football; we're probably these kids, and they're hard workers, and we're just proud of them because we're playing with a lot of young kids. We're playing with some ninth graders."

Trinity Christian leaves Tallahassee with a 48-28 win.

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