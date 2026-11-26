SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The annual Turkey Trot in Tallahassee brought some early Thanksgiving fun to neighbors, drawing a record 7,000 participants for its 50th anniversary.

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Tallahassee Turkey Trot draws record 7,000 runners for its 50th anniversary celebration

Neighbors here in Tallahassee were up well before the rooster crows — or, in this case, before the turkey gobbles — for the annual Turkey Trot. Organizers say this is a record turnout for the trot and the largest road race the city has ever held.

For many, this has become a family tradition, bringing people together from across the country.

"It's really special to be. It's with all of your family, especially because my uncle. This is, like, his first time, and he came here from California, so it was just one of a special year for us," a member of the Melendez family said.

Neighbors at the trot told me that this is a great family tradition for them but also it's extra special because they get to help the community in the process.

Out of those 50 years, neighbor Michael Cipriano has participated in 28 of them. He's made many memories here, but how it supports the community is why he comes back.

"It's Thanksgiving, and there are folks out there that need help. And the nice thing about this event, you can pick your charity, like the Boys Club, etc. Boys and Girls Club [I mean]. It's just good. It's the time of year to be thankful and help others," Cipriano said.

Money raised from the trot goes to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend, the Kearney Center, the Refuge House, the Kent Vann Partners in Excellence Awards and the Gulf Winds Track Club.

But for one of the runners, Larry Copeland, this race is a milestone, as this is his first race after having brain surgery earlier this year.

"It means everything. It's been such a journey. I remember being in the hospital. I could barely walk, barely talk. I had to be fed, being an assistant. And just for me, it's just been such a milestone, and just to be here is such an accomplishment. Through every stride, all the sweat, tears, I want to lay it all on the pavement," Copeland said.

Copeland finished the 5K in 23 minutes and 19 seconds.

It was a fun way to kick off Thanksgiving this year. Now that everyone got their morning steps in, they're ready to "gobble" their way through Thanksgiving dinner.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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