TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5 race is headed to a runoff after neither candidate secured more than 50% of the vote Tuesday night.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee Seat 5 city commission race headed to November runoff between Williams-Cox and Inman-Johnson

Dianne Williams-Cox and Dot Inman-Johnson emerged as the top two candidates in the Seat 5 at-large race. The two will face off again on November 3rd, when voters will decide who will represent Seat 5 on the Tallahassee City Commission.

Election results began rolling in at 7:00 p.m., including early votes and partial vote-by-mail results. More than 182,000 voters were registered, with over 70,000 ballots cast in the election.

Williams-Cox said she is ready to get back to work following Tuesday's results.

"I'm feeling relieved. I want to go get some sleep, and then we're going to get back out on the ground and get rolling again," Williams-Cox said.

She also outlined her strategy heading into the runoff.

"We're going to continue to do the work, and we're going to continue to inform and educate and engage with our community," Williams-Cox said.

Inman-Johnson, whose watch party was shared with Mayoral Candidate Jeremy Matlow and Seat 3 Candidate P.J. Pérez, echoed a similar sentiment.

"Taking a little rest break and then hitting the ground running," Inman-Johnson said.

She also made clear what her focus will be ahead of November.

"To convince the public that I am the best choice to make sure that their interests are served," Inman-Johnson said.

Both candidates say they will continue to do the same work that got them to this point heading into the November runoff.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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