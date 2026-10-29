Tallahassee renames street to honor Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes Jr. and Dr. Gloria Holmes for years of service

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) —

A street in Tallahassee now bears the names of Reverend Doctor R.B. Holmes Jr. and Doctor Gloria Holmes.

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Tallahassee street renamed to honor Rev. and Dr. Holmes for service

Two longtime community leaders were honored Thursday morning as the city renamed a street after Reverend Doctor R.B. Holmes Jr. and his wife, Doctor Gloria Holmes.

For 40 years, Holmes has served as pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, which serves as an anchor in the Frenchtown community.

But the couple's work extends far beyond the church walls.

They've helped expand opportunities in education, housing and economic development — including through Bethel Christian Academy, Bethel Towers and the Frenchtown Financial Opportunity Center.

Longtime Bethel parishioner Dr. Janet Mobley Sermon believes the couple deserves this recognition.

"So deserving. I am very happy to see that someone had the foresight to bring this to fruition," Sermon said.

For younger members of the community, the honor is also a reminder of the responsibility to carry that legacy forward. FAMU nursing student Kendall Jones says their example can inspire the next generation.

"It shows future generations, younger people, students who are in school, students in the community, that we have a legacy to uphold and to continue helping Tallahassee, helping the community that we serve," Jones said.

Even during a celebration in their honor, the Holmes turned their attention back to the community. They joined other pastors in leading prayers for the victims of last weekend's shooting on Perry Street.

"We need to be hands on. There cannot just be press conferences, you got touching the flesh. And we fully believe in the person, believe in the person, and you'll see some results," Holmes said.

As for what he hopes this honor will mean for future generations, the reverend says it's not about recognition — but the difference people make in the place they call home.

"I hope that it will be an inspiration, for many young people to know that if you stay faithful, be committed to citizenship, character building, and vision, that it's not about the glory, it's about doing something good for your community," Holmes said.

The street renaming recognizes decades of service to Tallahassee and the couple's continued commitment to the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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