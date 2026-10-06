Tallahassee police investigating homicide after shooting leaves man dead

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left one man dead Monday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at 9:42 p.m. in the 300 block of Dixie Drive, police said.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, a Monday night post said.

"Life-saving measures were attempted, but sadly, the victim died on scene," the post said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police did not release any additional information about the man who died, whether there are any suspects or what may have led up to the shooting in Monday night's post.

Detectives asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with officers to contact TPD at 850-891-4200. Individuals can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Solvers at 850-574-8477.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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