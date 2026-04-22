Tallahassee opens its first zero-emission electric vehicle fast-charging station on West Van Buren Street

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee has officially opened its first zero-emission EV fast-charging station. The new PowerTLH facility went from concept to completion in just 9 months. With the City of Tallahassee in the process of developing more charging stations, city leaders claim that this level of innovation will eventually become the new norm.

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Tallahassee opens its first zero-emission EV fast charging station

The new station, on West Van Buren Street near Anita Favors Plaza, can charge up to four vehicles at once, with some vehicles reaching a full charge in as little as 20 minutes.

The mayor said teamwork moved the project forward at lightning speed.

"To think that we went from concept to completion in 9 months speaks well of the local businesses that played a role in construction and design, and speaks well of the city of Tallahassee employees that were able to communicate the vision. And it's just a great day to be in Tallahassee," the mayor said.

More of the "Power TLH" stations are currently under construction. Future locations include one at Orange Avenue and Meridian Street, and another on West Tharpe Street near North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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