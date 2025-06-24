City of Tallahassee breaks ground on new EV Charging Station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leaders with the City of Tallahassee began work on a new EV Charging Station on Tuesday. It is scheduled to open in 2026.

The City of Tallahassee moved forward with its Clean Energy Plan and broke ground on a new PowerTLH EV Charging Station near South Adams Street.

This will be the city's first Level 3 (DC Fast Charging) station.

The City of Tallahassee broke ground on its first Level 3 Fast Charging Station Tuesday.

It's located right off South Adams Street.

These new stations are part of the city's Clean Energy Plan and can charge up to 4 vehicles in as little as 20 minutes.

Mayor John Dailey says these new devices will eventually pay for themselves.

"There is a large portion of our population that drives electric vehicles. There is a true need for charging stations, let alone supercharging stations. It's part of our park system and connectivity. It connects us to local businesses. So it's a win-win-win situation," Dailey said.

The city is also looking to build another supercharging station and a station for StarMetro buses on the south side of town.

