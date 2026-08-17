Tallahassee landscapers finding ways to work through summer heat

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee landscapers are still showing up to work as summer heat continues across the area, and spending hours outside means finding ways to keep cool while still getting the job done.

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Tallahassee landscapers work through summer heat with strategies to stay safe on the job

Davon Mills, owner of Mills Pro, says his crews are always looking for ways to manage the heat while mowing, trimming, and working in direct sun.

Talking about his hat, Mills said, "I keep this on. This is my AC, so this is my secret, and I keep the skin covered up."

Mills says knowing the warning signs and taking frequent breaks is crucial because the heat isn't something he can simply escape it's a part of the job.

"What I would say you could implement is like say like these hats here, you know, these usually have like those fans. Somebody mentioned that to me, " Mills said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says landscaping is one of the industries where workers face heat-related illness risks. Nationwide, OSHA says exposure to environmental heat resulted in an average of 48 workplace fatalities each year between 2021 and 2024.

Anthony Mathews says after 8 years of working with Mills Pro, he's noticed the first step to staying cool is staying prepared.

"Working out in the heat, you just really have to be prepared for it. I mean, sunscreen, you got to stay hydrated, you know what I mean? So, I mean, I'm able to tolerate it with drinking Gatorade and water," Mathews said.

OSHA recommends workers have access to water, rest, and shade to help prevent heat-related illness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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