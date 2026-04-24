Tallahassee Killearn Kiwanis hosts 40th Annual Golf Classic, raising over $11k for kids

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A classic round of golf meant a little more on Friday at Hilaman Golf Course in Tallahassee. The Tallahassee Killearn Kiwanis hosted its 40th Annual Golf Classic with the goal of helping children across the community. Organizers say the fundraiser allows the club to gain resources to support local kids and individuals who take time out of their day to volunteer.

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Tallahassee Killearn Kiwanis hosts 40th annual golf classic

"It’s our big fundraiser to fund our charities account so we have money to get involved in our community with different organizations," John Kinneer, President of Tallahassee Killearn Kiwanis Club, said.

Kinneer is the president of the Tallahassee Killearn Kiwanis Club. Starting in 1982, the club has collaborated with and supported numerous local organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club and Second Harvest, to help local children through club activities and projects.

"Kiwanis, in general, has been so important to me. To teach me the importance of community leadership, building relationships with some of the most important people in the community, and taking the success we have and giving it back to the people in our community," Nicholas Pellito said.

Pellito is a member of the Kiwanis club.

The tournament raised over $11,000, according to organizers.

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