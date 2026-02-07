Tallahassee gallery celebrates Black History Month with art, film, and community events

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Student curators have organized a Black History Month art series at 621 Gallery in Railroad Square. "Where We Stand" features local artists, workshops, and film screenings throughout the month.

The 621 Gallery in Railroad Square is hosting "Where We Stand," a month-long series celebrating Black history, culture, and community progress through art and conversation.

The series features local artists, student work, film screenings, talks, and hands-on workshops. Gallery President & CEO Josh Johnson says the series highlights African American culture through modern expression.

"What pleases me the most about shows like this, it's not just the art on the wall, but it's the person that it represents in the family member or the friend or the spouse that will come out to see them and support them and laugh with them and cry with them," Johnson said.

The opening exhibit was curated by Jada Levy and Mya Wrispr, two student interns who are leading the month-long series of events.

"I think it was very important to acknowledge how our ancestors bring into our currency. I'm showing all of our influences and how similar y'all are within our diaspora," said Levy, a FAMU student and curator.

"It's important to acknowledge the change that's happened over time, seeing these older pieces and seeing how they have this different style and how art has developed," said Wrispr, an FSU student and curator.

Northwest Tallahassee neighbor and artist Gloria Nicholson has lived in the area for 20 years and began making art seven years ago. She said presenting her art locally during Black History Month is an honor.

"There's no age limit to it. You know that people should really always have imagination in their heart so that they can put some of whatever is inside of them out for people to see," Nicholson said.

Later this month, 621 Gallery is holding a film night featuring the movie "Nope," a talk on art and activism, and a Color Lab workshop for hands-on creative learning. Johnson said a vendor market, drinks and community art events are also part of the lineup.

More details can be found on the 621 Gallery website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

