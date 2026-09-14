SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A short film written, directed, and produced by local filmmakers is now going beyond Tallahassee, with plans to screen at film festivals across the country.

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Tallahassee filmmakers showcase local talent in new short film

The project began with a 48-hour challenge: write it, shoot it, and turn it into a film.

For filmmaker Spencer Hopkins, that deadline was just the beginning.

"I went home that night and wrote the script, and we got together the next day and shot it," Hopkins said.

Hopkins says the project is also a product of the connections he has made through Tallahassee Filmmakers, a local group that holds monthly meetings and welcomes people at all experience levels.

"I think it still feels pretty accessible. It doesn't feel too elite or anything like that," Jason Chimonides, actor, said. "Lots of people are doing different projects; they can pull you in," Hopkins said.

That accessibility has drawn in actors and filmmakers at every stage of their careers.

Jimmy Maguire has been acting for years and says connecting with local filmmakers significantly increased how often he was working.

"Since then, it's just, it's increased my output. I'd gone from doing like two to three projects a year — and be it like feature or short, if I was lucky — to doing, I think that first year I did like eight projects altogether," Maguire said.

The community is also opening doors for those just getting started.

Pearl Hogan is 17 and new to the industry.

"I think it's given me like a really big opportunity to to just see like how things happen behind the scenes and, like, help wherever I can and gain more experience in like just what it is," Hogan said.

For Hopkins, the bigger picture is helping grow the local arts scene and investing in Tallahassee's creative community.

The short film, "Enlarged to Show Texture," will travel from Tallahassee to film festivals across the country but will not be available for public viewing until Summer 2028, due to the requirements for entering the film in festivals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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