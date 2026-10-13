Tallahassee CRA opens doors for Frenchtown and Southside residents to help shape community priorities

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Residents of Frenchtown and Southside neighborhoods in Tallahassee had the chance to weigh in on how community redevelopment funds should be spent.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency Event

The City of Tallahassee's Community Redevelopment Agency welcomed residents to a community event where they shared their input on the future of their neighborhoods. Topics ranged from public safety to commercial development and sidewalk improvements.

"It is critically important for the community to have the opportunity to give their input as it relates to the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency and our funding because the increment actually comes from the taxpayers and is important for us to work together to help to foster those community goals."

Sheila Williams, community redevelopment coordinator, said.

Residents who could not attend in person can still participate. An online survey is available at www.talgov.com/cra until November 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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