Tallahassee candidate forums address District 9 priorities and issues affecting women and girls

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Candidates for State Representative District 9 faced voters at a candidate forum, discussing issues including jobs, housing, rising costs, and health care.

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Florida House District 9 candidates answer community questions at forum

After the forum, both candidates shared what they hoped voters took away from the conversation.

"One thing I hope the voters know is that I cannot be bought. A lot of times, people donate money to influence someone. I have gotten calls for donations, but I've turned them down because the do not align with my party and they do not align with the people in Florida of District 9," Tracy Robinson, Republican candidate, said.

Incumbent Allison Tant, Democrat candidate, also reflected on the evening.

"I hope they got to know who is on the ballot. I think that is the most important thing. I have a really good handle on the district since I am in it all the time in all three counties on a regular basis. I think it's always important to be a part of the conversation," Tant said.

A separate series of candidate forums focused on issues affecting women and girls is also being planned by a group of local organizations. Those forums will cover topics including domestic violence, child care and Senate Bill 1134.

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Women and girls issues take center stage in Tallahassee candidate forums

Tamara Smith, Co-founder of Women Wednesdays spoke about the goals behind the effort.

"The shared goal really is education and civic engagement. We are hoping everyone walks away feeling informed and being able to meet their local candidates," Smith said.

The series will include 3 forums covering the city commission, county commission and mayoral races. Organizers say the questions will address how decisions made by local leaders could affect women and girls in the community each day.

"We know that the issues that will be discussed throughout the forums will affect children, their families, our communities in truly impactful ways," Smith said.

The Women and Girls Collaborative will host the candidate forums on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 30th, 2026: City Commission race

Thursday, October 1st, 2026: County Commission race

Tuesday, October 13th, 2026: Mayoral race.

All forums will be at the LeRoy Collin Leon County Main Public Library. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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