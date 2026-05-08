SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Students at Conley Elementary got a visit from Meteorologist Jillian Preite with an unusual question: If you could make it rain anything other than water, what would it be?

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Stay Ready with Preite: Students replace rainfall with creativity

The answers ranged from the delicious to the generous to the gloriously chaotic.

Jaime said raining numbers was the forecast of choice — and drew a picture of themselves drawing the very same scene.

Others had bigger appetites for the idea.

"I chose flowers and hearts," Bailey said.

"I chose money, food, and water because some people can't have that and it'll be a miracle if, if it happens," Genesis said.

Kaeden had a two-part plan for his ideal rainfall.

"I would make it rain two things. I would make it rain fire trucks, so my class could be firefighters. I could also want it to rain money so that I could be rich and buy whatever I want," Kaeden said.

When asked what they would do if their drawings actually started falling from the sky, the students didn't hesitate.

"I'll just grab it and eat it," said Mayank who drew cupcakes.

Bailey had a more sentimental take — catching a heart to give to their family.

The money-and-food crowd had more philanthropic ambitions.

"I would catch all the money in a huge case and run home and show my parents," Kaeden said.

"I would collect money and food and some water and I'll give it to people who need it," Genesis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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