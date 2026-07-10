SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Exalt's BEST Summer Camp in South Tallahassee is helping kids from kindergarten through 5th grade stay active and engaged during the summer months.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Stay Ready with Preite: Martial arts, games, and summer fun

Campers rotate through a variety of games and activities, both indoors and outdoors, incorporating martial arts while keeping kids constantly moving.

"The goal of the camp is really just to get kids moving and energetic and having them have a safe place to be during the summer," Lucas, a coach at the camp, said.

Activities include kickball, freeze ball, and other group games designed to keep every camper engaged.

The campers themselves say the experience is unlike anything else.

"It's like very fun because, like, we do lots of stuff that involves everybody and like nobody's being rude or anything," Cadence said.

When asked just how much fun they were having, one camper summed it up simply.

"Super extreme fun," Riyan said.

Exalt Martial Arts delivered a day full of fun for campers at Exalt's BEST Summer Camp in South Tallahassee.

**This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.**

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